



New Delhi: EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Defence and aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to explore the areas of cooperation that include joint design and development of missile systems and UAVs at IDEX-2023.





IDEX-2023 is one of the largest tri-service defence exhibitions in the world, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, until February 24, HAL said in a tweet on Tuesday.





HAL is a leader in the design, development, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, engines, aerospace equipment, avionics and related accessories for military and civil markets, according to EDGE's statement.





Under the MoU, EDGE and HAL will explore areas of cooperation including the joint design and development of missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, both companies will explore the utilisation of HAL's small gas turbine engines on EDGE's guided weapons, the utilisation of EDGE's GPS jamming and spoofing equipment on HAL's platforms, and opportunities for further knowledge sharing.





The two companies will also explore cooperation on mission computers, training programmes, and utilisation of additive manufacturing of metallic parts will also take place at EDGE's and HAL's world-class facilities in the UAE and India.







