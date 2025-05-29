



The Kaveri engine program, initiated in 1989 by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was envisioned as the indigenous heart of India’s fighter jet ambitions, specifically targeting the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).





However, after more than three decades of development, the engine has struggled to meet the operational requirements of modern combat aircraft, culminating in its formal delinking from the TEJAS project in 2008.





The journey of the Kaveri engine has been marked by a series of setbacks—ranging from the post-Pokhran sanctions of 1998 to stalled technology transfer negotiations with Snecma in 2013—each compounding the challenges of achieving self-reliance in aero-engine technology.





Despite these obstacles, the Kaveri program has shown resilience and incremental progress. Recent advancements include the development of the Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE), a dry version intended for unmanned aerial systems, which is scheduled for flight testing in 2025.





The Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT) has also successfully met Indian Navy specifications. Technical improvements, such as reduced engine weight and near-target thrust levels achieved with assistance from BrahMos Aerospace, indicate that the program retains a degree of vitality and potential for future applications in niche sectors.





However, as former IAF Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat has pointed out In a detailed article for The Print, the Kaveri engine, in its current form, is now considered a mature product with limited scope for further performance upgrades—especially beyond its current 80 kN thrust capability.





The limitations of Kaveri 1.0 are particularly acute in the context of India’s next-generation fighter programs, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the TEJAS MK-2, both of which require engines capable of delivering upwards of 100–110 kN of thrust.





Ahlawat emphasises that the success of these platforms, and by extension India’s broader aerospace ambitions, hinges on the availability of a high-performance indigenous engine that is not wholly dependent on foreign suppliers. The current reliance on foreign engines, such as the General Electric F414 for the TEJAS MK-2 and the planned use of an upgraded F414 for the AMCA Mk1, introduces strategic vulnerabilities and constrains India’s operational autonomy.





To address this critical gap, Ahlawat advocates for the development of a new engine—dubbed “Kaveri 2.0”—that would incorporate advanced technologies such as single-crystal turbine blades, superalloys, and variable cycle technology, all of which are essential for achieving the higher thrust and efficiency required by next-generation platforms.





He outlines two potential pathways: an entirely indigenous development effort or a partnership with a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) like Safran, GE, or Rolls-Royce. Such collaborations, particularly with Safran—which has expressed interest in co-developing a 110–130 kN engine for the AMCA—could provide India with access to cutting-edge technologies while allowing for significant retention of intellectual property and operational control.





The broader context of India’s defence ecosystem further underscores the urgency of this initiative. While components such as Elta radars, Martin-Baker ejection seats, and Cobham refuelling probes are currently imported, their supply does not pose the same level of risk as a foreign engine, which could potentially ground an entire fleet if geopolitical tensions escalate.





The Kaveri project, with an estimated investment of approximately $400 million, remains modest compared to the multi-billion-dollar budgets of leading global engine manufacturers. Nevertheless, the program has helped build a foundational industrial base and technical expertise that could be leveraged for future endeavours.





Recent developments, including enhanced funding announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and growing public support symbolised by the “Fund Kaveri Engine” campaign, reflect a renewed national consensus on the importance of indigenous aero-engine development.





The convergence of political, scientific, and military leadership behind this goal suggests that India is poised to prioritise sustained investment, international collaboration, and public engagement to achieve self-reliance in this critical domain.





The Kaveri engine has made notable progress and contributed to India’s defence industrial base, its current iteration is insufficient for the demands of next-generation platforms like the AMCA and TEJAS MK-2.





The development of a new, higher-thrust engine—whether independently or through international partnership—is now seen as an urgent national imperative to ensure the operational success and strategic autonomy of India’s future fighter fleet.





Based On Business Today Report







