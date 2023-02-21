



Lauding the endurance of deep sea diving and salvage operations undertaken by INS Nireekshak, Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar on Monday awarded ‘on the spot unit’ citation to the indigenously-built ship. The citation, a first in the Indian Navy, was awarded for undertaking salvage operations under the most challenging circumstances.





Giving details here on Monday, Navy officials said the Navy chief visited the ship in Kochi and interacted with the diving team of the ship involved in the salvage operations at a depth of 219 meters in the Arabian Sea.





He commended the ship on the safe and successful conduct of the operations under most challenging circumstances. This is the deepest salvage carried out in the country's waters. During his address to the ship's crew, Admiral Kumar complimented the dedicated effort of the ship in conducting the deep diving operations. He exhorted the undaunted spirit of the ‘Men behind the machine’.







