Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, over ways to enhance defence-industrial cooperation.





“It was a pleasure to speak with the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Mr. Ben Wallace. The conversation was cordial, positive and focused on future growth of the bilateral defence relationship,” wrote Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet.





Both Ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific.





“We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the bilateral military-to-military engagements. Discussed a wide range of defence and security issues in our conversation, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific,” said the defence minister.





The ongoing defence cooperation was also briefly reviewed, and both expressed satisfaction with the bilateral military-to-military engagements. Rajnath offered the UK companies to participate in co-development and co-production in India.







