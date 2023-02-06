HAL's latest helicopter LUH will be manufactured at the Greenfield Helicopter Factory in Tumkur







by Girish Linganna

The recent foundation stone laying of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat was a major event in the Indian aerospace industry. With much fanfare and media coverage, both domestically and internationally, the facility's launch was a testament to the growing importance of India's aerospace sector. However, in stark contrast, the upcoming inauguration of the Greenfield Helicopter Factory in Tumkur district seems to be receiving little to no attention in comparison. Despite being India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost the aerospace industry, the Tumkur facility has been met with a lack of interest and promotion.

A disturbing trend has been uncovered in the lack of interest and promotion surrounding the upcoming inauguration of the Greenfield Helicopter Factory in Gubbi, Tumkur district, Karnataka. The new facility, India's largest helicopter manufacturing plant, is set to revolutionise the country's helicopter industry and provide a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements. However, the lack of promotion by the HAL's corporate communication department is causing concerns about their approach to the project.





The lack of international media interest in the inauguration is also a red flag, as it suggests that the HAL is not putting in enough effort to promote the project to the world. Only the Press Information Bureau has published a Press Release. The HAL's own website has not seen a media release since December 2022, and there is no mention of the PM's upcoming inauguration. This is a concerning trend that calls into question the organisation's commitment to the project and the PM's efforts.





It's no secret that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the development of India's aerospace industry a top priority. The Greenfield Helicopter Factory is a key part of this effort and is expected to play a major role in creating jobs, boosting the economy, and advancing India's standing as a leading aerospace power. However, the lack of promotion by the HAL is undermining these efforts and sending a message that the organisation is not fully committed to the project.





In addition to the HAL's lack of promotion, the State government's silence on the matter is also a cause for concern. The Greenfield Helicopter Factory is a significant project for the state of Karnataka, and its success will have a major impact on the local economy and job market. By staying silent, the State government is failing to show its support for the project and send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that they are fully behind the PM's vision.





The State government's inaction is also a missed opportunity to bring attention to the region and promote the state as a hub for aerospace development. By failing to promote the Greenfield Helicopter Factory and the PM's efforts, the State government is neglecting its duty to support the development of the state and the aerospace industry as a whole. State government must take action and show their support for the PM's vision and the Greenfield Helicopter Factory.





It's unclear whether the lack of promotion is due to a general callous attitude or a concerted effort to sabotage the PM's efforts. Either way, it's unacceptable and damaging to the country's aerospace industry. HAL must step up and promote the Greenfield Helicopter Factory to the world and show their commitment to the PM's vision.





In conclusion, the lack of promotion and media interest in the Greenfield Helicopter Factory is a cause for concern and raises questions about the HAL's approach to the project. The organisation and the State government must take immediate action to promote the facility and support the PM's efforts to boost India's aerospace industry.





Girish Linganna is a Defence & Aerospace analyst and is the Director of ADD Engineering Components (India) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany with manufacturing units in Russia. He is Consulting Editor Industry and Defence at Frontier India







