



Referring to Made in India TEJAS fighter jet and warship INS Vikrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13) said that the world in now witnessing India's expanding capabilities in all sectors. Speaking at the inaugural event of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, PM Modi said the mega air show reflects the new approach of 'New India'.





The prime minister said that India’s successes are bearing witness to its capabilities. TEJAS, INS Vikrant, advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur, are the potential of Aatmnirbhar Bharat with which the world's new alternatives and opportunities are linked, he added.





"There was a time when it was considered just a show. In past few years,the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on scope of Indian defence industry and self-confidence," PM Modi said.





“The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort”, the Prime Minister said as he noted the revolution brought in every sector with the help of reforms. He underlined that the nation which used to be the largest defence exporter for decades has now started exporting defence equipment to 75 countries in the world.





PM Modi said that the participation of around 100 nations at Aero India 2023 being held in Bangalore shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. "More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," he said.





The India of today thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions”, PM Modi said as he drew the analogy of India in Amrit Kaal to a fighter jet pilot.





Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.





Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies. The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country. Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.







