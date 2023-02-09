



Washington: US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on Wednesday welcomed India's support for the people of Ukraine by providing humanitarian assistance, and calls by India for an immediate end to Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.





"We welcome India's support for the people of Ukraine by providing humanitarian assistance, and calls by India for immediate end for Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine," Donfried said during a telephonic press briefing alongside US Assistant Secretary Bureau of Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt.





During the conference, Donfried welcomed PM Modi's assertation that today's era is not of war and PM Modi's comments at the Bali G20 summit calling for dialogue and diplomacy. "India's leadership role at G20 right now is commendable," she said.





Donfried said that we are coming to the one-year anniversary of Russian aggression on Ukraine. "Ukraine did nothing to provoke this war. Putin expected a quick victory but underestimated the Ukrainian people. It is unjustified and illegal," she said.





She said that the US put sanctions on Russia to target Putin to stop the war. It is, however clear that Putin is not interested in diplomacy.





"Russia alone can end this war today. My boss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that if Russia stopped fighting, the war will end but if Ukraine stops fighting then Ukraine will end. If Putin wins it would mean defeat for Ukraine and for all of us. I continue to be inspired by the people of Ukraine," Donfried said.





Geoffrey R. Pyatt during the conference said that US and India have so much to contribute in energy efforts. "Energy security agenda is particularly important," Pyatt said.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently said the Indian government took the side of its people amid the war between Russia and Ukraine as it was important to see our benefits, and some countries had to come forward first.





Referring to the Ukraine war, Jaishankar asserted that India is not alone to wish for a concrete and diplomatic solution to the situation.





"The government took the side of its people. We had to see our benefits. And some countries had to come forward first. And we are not alone who want a diplomatic solution to the situation as soon as possible," Jaishankar said at a media conclave.





The minister added that there are 200 nations on the globe, and if you ask them what their position is, the majority will want the war to end quickly, prices to drop, and sanctions to be lifted.





"The world wants that, and I think India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world and developing countries. Someone has to become the voice of the developing countries," the EAM added.







