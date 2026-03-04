



The Indian Defence Procurement Board has fundamentally reshaped the nation’s aerial roadmap by sanctioning a dual-pronged acquisition strategy worth approximately ₹1,00,000 crore. This ambitious move targets the procurement of 60 medium transport aircraft alongside the formal approval of a home-grown unmanned combat aerial vehicle project.





These decisions represent a critical pivot in a broader $100 billion modernisation effort designed to overhaul the Indian Air Force’s aging infrastructure and enhance its strategic depth.





The transport aircraft deal, targets the replacement of Soviet-era An-32s and Il-76s, which have long strained high-altitude logistics and strategic airlift capabilities. Part of the fleet will be procured off-the-shelf, while the remainder will be manufactured domestically in partnership with either Embraer-Mahindra or Lockheed Martin-Tata Advanced Systems Limited.





This procurement underscores India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push, mandating significant local content and technology transfer to fortify the domestic aerospace ecosystem. The selected platforms promise enhanced payload capacity, speed, and versatility, enabling rapid troop deployments and humanitarian missions across the Himalayas and beyond.





Simultaneously, the DRDO's unmanned combat drone project marks a pivotal step towards self-reliant strike and surveillance assets. Drawing lessons from recent conflicts—such as Nagorno-Karabakh and Ukraine—this multi-year endeavour will yield loitering munitions and high-endurance UAVs capable of precision strikes in contested airspace.





These approvals represent a turning point for the IAF, blending immediate capability infusions with long-term indigenous innovation. By phasing out legacy Soviet platforms, the service gains modern heavy-lift options optimised for India's diverse terrain, from Ladakh's rarefied heights to Andaman outposts.





The transport aircraft competition pits Embraer's C-390 Millennium against Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules, with decisions hinging on bid evaluations prioritising indigenisation, lifecycle costs, and interoperability with existing fleets. Domestic production lines, potentially at Mahindra or TASL facilities, will ramp up under government oversight.





For the DRDO drone, development phases include conceptual design, prototyping, and rigorous flight trials, integrating AI-driven autonomy, swarm tactics, and beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations. Partnerships with private firms like HAL and BEL will accelerate sensor fusion and weaponisation.





This fits seamlessly into the IAF's $100 billion overhaul, which encompasses Rafale inductions, TEJAS MK-2 scaling, and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme. Potential Su-57E explorations and MQ-9B Reaper acquisitions layer in stealth and persistence, aiming to restore squadron strength to 42 by 2040.





Strategic imperatives drive urgency: China's PLAAF expansion and Pakistan's drone proliferation demand multi-domain superiority. Enhanced airlift will sustain forward bases amid two-front threats, while indigenous UAVs reduce import dependence and enable tailored countermeasures.





Next steps involve Staff Qualitative Requirements finalisation, global expressions of interest, and technical evaluations for the aircraft tender. Contracts could materialise within 18-24 months, with initial deliveries by 2029-2030, contingent on offset obligations.





The drone project, funded through the Technology Development Fund, enters its design phase immediately, targeting a demonstrator by 2028 and initial operational capability by the mid-2030s. Inter-ministerial coordination will ensure seamless progression.





Industrial offsets—targeting 30-50%—will spur private sector growth, echoing successes in C-295 assembly. This infusion promises thousands of high-skill jobs, bolstering supply chains for engines, avionics, and composites.





These moves signal India's pivot from transactional buys to strategic partnerships, balancing Western and Russian ties. Embraer or Lockheed selections could deepen Quad-aligned collaborations, while DRDO's autonomy hedges against export sanctions.





These procurements herald a resurgent IAF, blending legacy replacements with futuristic enablers to secure India's aerial edge through 2047 and beyond.





