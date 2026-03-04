



The Indian Army is set to significantly enhance its artillery capabilities with a major order for 300 indigenous Dhanush Howitzers.





This procurement, expected to be cleared imminently by a high-level Defence Ministry meeting, aims to raise 15 full regiments equipped with these advanced 155 mm 45-calibre guns.





This marks the second substantial contract for the Dhanush platform, following an earlier order of 114 guns placed a few years ago. Those initial units have already led to the induction of four regiments, with two more slated for operationalisation shortly.





Manufactured by public sector undertakings, the Dhanush draws directly from the technology transfer of the iconic Bofors FH-77 howitzers acquired by India in the 1980s. That original deal, marred by controversy, nonetheless provided a robust foundation for indigenous development, transforming a foreign design into a homegrown asset.





The Dhanush's design incorporates modern upgrades, including compatibility with 155 mm ammunition and a bi-modular charge system (BMCS). This feature allows for flexible propulsion configurations, extending the gun's effective range to over 38 kilometres under optimal conditions—far surpassing legacy systems.





Rigorous trials at the Pokhran field firing ranges in June 2018 validated the howitzer's performance across diverse terrains and climates, from high-altitude deserts to humid plains. These tests confirmed its reliability in extreme temperatures, mobility via towing by indigenous trucks, and precision in both direct and indirect fire modes.





Strategically, this order addresses longstanding gaps in India's artillery modernisation programme. With neighbours like China and Pakistan fielding advanced systems such as the Chinese PCL-181 self-propelled guns and Pakistani replicas of Western designs, the Dhanush provides a cost-effective, battle-proven counter.





Each regiment typically comprises 18 howitzers, meaning the new batch will equip 15 units, distributed across key formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and western borders. This will bring the total Dhanush inventory to over 400 guns, forming the backbone of the Army's 155 mm artillery fleet.





Production is handled primarily by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), a Kalyani Group entity under the Ordnance Factory Board restructuring. The facility at Ambajogai in Maharashtra has ramped up output, delivering guns ahead of schedule and incorporating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' principles through local sourcing of over 80% components.





The timing of this order aligns with broader Army reforms under Field Marshal Manekshaw's legacy and recent pushes for self-reliance. It complements ongoing procurements like the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), which promises even longer ranges, and K9 Vajra self-propelled variants.





Financially, the deal is projected to cost around ₹5,000 crore, leveraging government-to-government efficiencies from the original Bofors tech. Bulk ordering ensures economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs and accelerating induction timelines to 2028-2030.





Operationally, Dhanush regiments have already demonstrated prowess in exercises like 'Stray Shyena' and live-fire drills in Rajasthan. Soldiers praise its shoot-and-scoot capability, minimising exposure to counter-battery fire—a critical edge in modern peer conflicts.





However. Ammunition production must scale to match the expanded fleet, with DRDO and private firms like Munitions India developing specialised rounds, including rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP) for 50+ km ranges.





Integration with digital fire control systems, such as the Advanced Artillery Gun Control System (AAGCS), will further enhance accuracy. Network-centric warfare features allow real-time data sharing with UAVs and satellite assets like GSAT-7.





This order signals India's pivot from import dependence. Scandals like Bofors once eroded trust, but Dhanush's success—114 guns delivered without hitches—vindicates indigenous efforts, positioning India as an artillery exporter in South Asia.





The Army eyes hybrid upgrades, potentially including electric drives or drone-launched munitions. Yet, for now, the 300-gun order cements Dhanush as a cornerstone of 'Make in India' defence manufacturing.





Defence experts view this as a timely boost amid LAC tensions. With China's artillery build-up exceeding 5,000 tubes opposite India, Dhanush's mass induction ensures firepower parity.





This procurement not only equips 15 regiments but revitalises a three-decade quest for self-reliant artillery, blending legacy tech with modern lethality.





ANI







