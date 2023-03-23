



Atul Dinkar Rane thanks Data Patterns for designing and building checkout equipment





Atul Dinkar Rane, CEO and Managing Director, BrahMos Aerospace, said on Wednesday that 75% indigenous capacity has been achieved in the BrahMos missile project.





Mr. Rane was participating in a function to launch the 27th BrahMos Missile Checkout Equipment (COE) produced by Data Patterns India Limited, in Siruseri near the city.





Thanking the team of Data Patterns for designing and building the COE, he said the BrahMos project, a joint venture between India and Russia, had come a long way in creating indigenous capacity which was only 30% in 1998 when it was initiated.





Mr. Rane said the COE was an important component for the testing of the missile and the project was aided by more than 200 Indian industries, including the Data Patterns, who are involved in the critical supply chain. The missile project has helped create 25,000 jobs.





He promised continued support for Data Patterns which has shown that a private company has the capacity to manufacturing critical electronic components.





S Rangarajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Data Patterns, thanked Mr. Rane for being associated with BrahMos project for more than two decades, and said the company which started with 30 persons had now grown with more than 1,000 employees. The company had been designing and producing radars across all platforms for the Defence Department and had also started exporting radars and nano satellites. The COE was a test system used to check the health and functionality of the electrical sub-systems of the BrahMos missile, he added.







