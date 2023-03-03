

Further taking pot-shots at the BJP-led government over alleged corruption, Congress said that even the “sandalwood soap was filled with the stench of corruption”

New Delhi: Slamming the Centre on Friday, Congress said at a time when China is setting up infrastructure inside India’s border, the Narendra Modi-led government is laying out a red carpet to welcome their Foreign Minister.





At a press conference, addressed by party leader Pawan Khera, the Congress said while there are satellite images that shows Chinese ‘incursions’ across the border, the government greeted Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang who was in Delhi to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday.





The Congress said that according to the government, India has had 17 rounds of military level talks with China, but if there are no incursions, then what are the talks based on?





Notably, India has consistently dismissed China’s allegations of acting in a provocative manner since the border standoff began in May 2020 when India lost 20 soldiers and China at least four troops in a fight over a disputed section along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





Further taking pot-shots at the BJP-led government over alleged corruption, Congress said that even the “sandalwood soap was filled with the stench of corruption”.





This comes in the wake of a Karnataka BJP MLA’s son being named in a bribery case. Earlier in the day, the anti-corruption wing of the Lokayukta recovered Rs 6 crore in cash at the home of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and Rs 1.75 crore from his office after his son Prashanth Madal was caught taking a bribe on Thursday.





Notably, Madal Virupakshappa was the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the famous Mysore Sandal Soap.





Talking about fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, Congress said the Supreme Court has dismissed his petition where Mallya challenged the ongoing proceedings in the Mumbai court to declare himself a 'fugitive'. Even before this, some of Mallya's cases have been dismissed on a similar basis.





Mallya's lawyer told the court that he has not been in contact with him for a long time, so will be unable to cross-examine him.







