



The Indian Navy is planning to procure three 200 Ton Non-Propelled Water Barges from registered Indian Shipyards. The aim of seeking this RFI is also to finalise the specifications for the said barges with inputs from the Shipyards.





The Barge shall be capable of replenishing water to Ships and Submarines in harbour (alongside) and at anchorage. 3 X 200 Ton Non Propelled Water Barges are proposed to be acquired. The anticipated delivery time lines for the first barge is maximum of 18 months followed by delivery of each barge every 3 months. The barges will be delivered at Visakhapatnam.





The following guidelines to be followed to ensure ergonomics onboard:

The latest design concepts, with respect to ergonomics/functional aspects and crew comfort, are to be adopted. 3D modelling using a suitable virtual reality tool/ software prior finalizing design is to be undertaken. Noisy equipment, such as air intakes, motors, pumps and converters are not to be fitted inside. Modular accommodation concepts are to be catered for, in accommodation areas and galley.

Design should allow easy accessibility to machinery/equipment. Shipping IN and OUT routes for all equipment including galley equipment and stores, should be catered. The doors, hatches and ladders are to be modern design, to ensure easy and safe closing/ opening and speedy movement of personnel and equipment/ stores within the barge.

Modular and ergonomically designed furniture should be fitted onboard using light weight composite (fire resistant) material. The furniture, accommodation and WC etc, chosen should be modular type. The RfI also lists several other requirements as per operations needs.









The barge should have:





(i) Four tanks with a capacity of 50 T each. (ii) Capability of supplying light stores to the ships. (iii) An expected life of 20 years. (iv) A refit cycle of 3 years and more. (v) Suitable derricks on port and starboard side, capable of lifting stores up to 60-80 Kg, covering diameter of 08 m. (vi) Suitable arrangements for being towed by another vessel by pulling as well as alongside towing. (d) The barge should comply with specific IN requirements wherever mentioned, which would supersede the class requirements in case of conflicting requirements. (e) A suitable arrangement of tankage capacity for storing fuel oil (LSHSD) for 100 hours of exploitation of DG and Cargo pumps without re-fuelling. (f) Marinized SS is to be used for all hull fittings on weather deck. (g) The envisaged crew strength of the barge is four (04). (f) The Barge should be able to operate in extreme tropical conditions.