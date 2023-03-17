



New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft will participate in Sea Dragon 23, the third edition of the coordinated multilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise for long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft.





The exercise scheduled from 15-30 March would stress on coordinated anti-submarine warfare among the participating countries, the Ministry of Defence said.





The exercise would witness representation by an Indian Navy P8I, along with P8A of the US Navy, P1 from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, CP 140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force and P3C from the RoKN.





The P8I aircraft of the Indian Navy arrived at Guam, US on 14 March.





The complexity and scope of these exercises has increased steadily over the past years to include advanced ASW drills. Exercise Sea Dragon 23 will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking simulated and live underwater targets, whilst also sharing mutual expertise.





The exercise aims to achieve high levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific.







