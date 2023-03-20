



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has been awarded a major contract by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for Avionics Suite for SARAS MK-2 Aircraft.





The SARAS MK-2 Aircraft is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category being designed by the CSIR-NAL.





The 19 Seat Multi-Role Light Transport Aircraft, with its first flight planned around 2025, will be ideal for commuter connectivity under government's region connectivity UDAN Scheme for variety of applications like air Taxi, executive transport, light package carrier, border patrol, air ambulance, and other community services, according to NAL.





The plane will be powered by two Pratt and Whitney turbo-prop engines.





The aircraft will be operable from semi-prepared runways, hot and high altitude airfields and is designed to meet FAR-23 requirements.





The contract won by Paras Defence, valued at approximately 64 crore, was awarded on 18th March 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to be made in Financial Year 2023-24.





Avionics Suite of SARAS MK–2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anti-collision systems along with Auto-Pilot System, the company said in a regulatory filing.







