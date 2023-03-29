Very short-range air-defence system missile





India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired two of its very short-range air-defence system (VSHORADS) missiles in March 2023. The flight tests were the second development trial of the missile.





VSHORADS is a man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) designed and developed by the DRDO and Indian industry partners. VSHORADS was first test-fired in September 2022.









According to the DRDO, VSHORADS is a fourth-generation weapon system equipped with a dual-thrust rocket propulsion system. The dual-thrust mode is adopted in solid propellant rocket propulsion through tailoring of the burning area, nozzle, rocket motor chamber, propellant type, and multiple propellant blocks, the DRDO said.





The DRDO seeks to deliver a higher specific impulse for a higher speed of ejection of the propellant with the use of dual-thrust level motors in VSHORADS. An imaging infrared (IIR) seeker-based system is fitted on the tip of the VSHORADS missile, the DRDO added.





VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests. The missile, meant for neutralizing low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges, is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimized to ensure easy portability.

A Reaction Control System (RCS) is responsible for attitude control and steering by the use of thrusters. The RCS system is capable of providing small amounts of thrust in any desired direction or combination of directions. An RCS is also capable of providing torque to allow control of rotation (pitch, yaw, and roll).





According to the DRDO, the missile has a length of 2 m, a diameter of 0.09 m, and a weight of 21 kg, and it incorporates technologies such as a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) to increase mid-air manoeuvrability and integrated avionics.





About Very Short Range Air Defence System or VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system:



It is a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS).

These are short-range, lightweight and portable surface-to-air missiles that can be fired by individuals or small groups to destroy aircraft or helicopters.

They are having a maximum range of 8 kilometres and can engage targets at altitudes of 4.5 km.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies including a miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests.

The RCS is responsible for attitude control and steering by the use of thrusters and is also capable of providing small amounts of thrust in any desired direction or combination of directions.

As per the defence ministry, the missile—which is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor—incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully proven during the tests conducted last year. The DRDO has designed the missile and its launcher in a way to ensure easy portability.