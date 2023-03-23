



Islamabad: Two people were killed in separate incidents of firing, Dawn reported citing police. According to a police official, Aslam Baloch of Parova tehsil was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists at Nawab Adda in Dera Ismail Khan city of Pakistan while he was going on a motorcycle along with his wife.





Aslam Baloch was seriously injured in the firing and immediately taken to hospital where he was referred to Multan. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Aslam Baloch's wife escaped the attack. The police termed the killing of Aslam Baloch a result of sectarian violence, as per the Dawn report.





As per the news report, two young people from Aslam Baloch's family were also targeted last month. So far, 29 members of his family have been a victim of the targeted killing in Dera Ismail Khan.





In a separate incident, police said that a 66-year-old Sultan Shah Shirazi belonging to the Shirani tribe was shot and killed in Zakai village of the merged semi-tribal area of Darazanda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan in Pakistan, as per the news report.





The victim's son while filing the report in the Darzanda police said that he was on his way to the fields with his father when six people attacked them and his father died on the spot while he himself managed to escape. In his report, the victim's son informed police that six brothers including Toti Shah Sherani and Fateh Shah Sherani got hold of my father.





He said that the main accused, Toti Shah, opened fire and killed his father, Dawn reported. The victim's son denied any enmity with the accused. The police have lodged separate cases of these incidents and started the probe.





Meanwhile, sectarian and ethnic violence has become a regular affair and is on a constant rise as security forces recovered arms and ammunition in the Chaman district of Balochistan, Geo News reported.





Last week, security personnel in an intelligence-based operation in Baluchistan's Chaman found a sizable cache of weapons and ammunition, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The operation to find the terrorists' hideout was carried out on the Boghra Road in Chaman in search of a suspected hideout of terrorists.





Baluchistan has been under a grip of racial, religious, militant, and separatist violence that is supported by a variety of organisations, as per the news report. The situation has further gone worse due to the rise in attacks carried out by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) across Pakistan.







