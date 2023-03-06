'We Are Supportive of Make In India…': UK Navy Chief Admiral Sir Ben Key
New Delhi: Speaking at the Panel Discussion during Raisina Dialogue 2023, United Kingdom’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sir Ben Key said that UK is supportive of ‘Make in India’ and India’s resilient partnership offers.
He said, “We are supportive of Make in India. India is reaching out for partnerships, but it is also making sure that it is personally resilient which is essential as we move into a complex and uncertain world.”
