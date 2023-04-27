



Mumbai: Another Operation Kaveri flight landed in Mumbai on Thursday with 246 Indians on board.





"Another #OperationKaveri flight comes to Mumbai. 246 more Indians come back to the motherland," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.





Earlier on Thursday, as many as 128 Indian nationals, evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, arrived at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah under "Operation Kaveri" by the Indian Air Force aircraft C-130J flight, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.





Muraleedharan along with officials received the Indian nationals in Jeddah.





Muraleedharan tweeted, "Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan. Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest."





Muraleedharan stated that efforts are being made to send Indian nationals who arrived in Jeddah to India at the earliest. He posted a video which showed Indian nationals deboarding from the aircraft in Jeddah.





Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons."





India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan. Earlier, the third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah. V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah, glad to welcome 136 Indians who were on board. #OperationKaveri will continue till we rescue all Indians who want to come back home."



