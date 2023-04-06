



The defence forces have been given another six months to complete their pending acquisitions to buy weapons for the China border to further strengthen the preparedness of the forces.





The window of the emergency acquisition powers has been extended by another six months.





The forces will be able to buy weapons for which tenders have already been issued, defence sources informed.





The forces now have the power to buy weapons to strengthen preparedness along the China border. A number of proposals have been stuck due to different issues and it will allow them to be cleared in the coming few months.





The armed forces have a long list of equipment they want to procure and will use the power to buy indigenous products only. The products must have at least 60 per cent indigenous content.





The Indian armed forces extensively utilised the emergency procurement powers granted to them in different phases by the government to equip themselves with the necessary weaponry to handle any conflict or aggression by the enemies on all sides.











