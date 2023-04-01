



China claims to have developed a compact power source that could drastically reduce the size of a high-power microwave weapon capable of downing Starlink satellites reports Chinese media website SCMP





Military scientists have built a compact power source that could significantly reduce the size of a high-power microwave weapon under development in China, the team says.

The device can generate electricity up to 10 gigawatts in power at a rate of 10 pulses per second – an intense energy that could produce microwave beams powerful enough to fry chips in drones, planes or even satellites.

Chinese scientists built a compact 10-gigawatt power source for high power microwave weapons. Image: National University of Defence Technology, China





Usually, an energy supply system with such a high power output is complex, heavy and as big as a room.





The new device, with all necessary components including capacitors and a control system, can fit into a bookshelf, according to the team led by Shu Ting, of the College of Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies at the National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan province.





The small power source enables the military to put the microwave cannon on a truck or rooftop to launch surprise attacks on enemy targets passing across the sky.





The power device could work constantly by simply “plugging it into a city power grid”, said Shu and his colleagues in a paper published in the Chinese-language High Power Laser and Particle Beams journal on March 16.



