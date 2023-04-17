



Indian Navy invites Expression of Interest (EoI) for "Repair and Overhaul facility for MiG-29K-KUB Landing Gears and associate Actuating Struts', from reputed Indian firms based in India having technical and financial capability. Infrastructure and experience to execute the project.





The scope of work involves establishment of comprehensive test, repair and overhaul facilities for MiG-29K-KUB Landing Gears and associate Actuating Struts This should also include facility for disassembly of the unit modules into their respective sub modules/ sub components and carrying out depot level (repair) activities required for repair and overhaul.





The facility envisaged should cover the following components:-





(a) Leg of Nose Landing Gear (b) Leg of Main Landing Gear LH & RH (c) Actuating strut of Main Landing Gear (d) Actuating strut of Nose Landing Gear







