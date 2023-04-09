



NEW DELHI — India’s hopes of getting the latest upgraded version of the TEJAS MK-1A sooner rather than later are gradually evaporating. According to a report in the Times of India, the start of serial production may be delayed by several months.





The TEJAS MK-1A was expected to roll off the assembly line in February 2024. According to the Indian media report, that deadline is now being pushed back to at least the end of that year. The reasons: there are changes in the equipment. This in turn means that there will be changes in flight test schedules, which will delay certification as well.





The TEJAS MK-1A modification is expected to be lighter than the base TEJAS MK-1. The weight has been reduced thanks to some improvements in the design of the aircraft. The upgrade will get new radars – EL/M-2052 and Uttam AESA. It is said that the Indians will also integrate new protection, a radar warning receiver, and the possibility of installing an external ECM capsule in the future.





The first prototype of the TEJAS MK-1A appeared last year in April. Later that year [2022] the second prototype appeared. Both prototypes will play a key role in the future of Indian aircraft. The first prototype is used as a flying test platform, while the second validate design changes.





One of the reasons for the delay in serial production may be the incomplete certification tests of the redesigned systems. This also includes the EL/M-2052 radar.





TEJAS Trainer





Despite the delay, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL] has managed to ramp up production. At the moment, for example, the Indian company reports that training models to be used by young Indian pilots have been put into production on the production line. One Tejas Trainer has already been produced and has even made its maiden flight. HAL will need to produce 17 more to fulfil the order of 18 trainer aircraft.





So, Indian sources say the delay of TEJAS MK-1A may affect India’s operational capabilities but not the production cycle at the plant. To get the TEJAS MK-1A on the production line, HAL will have to produce all 18 trainer aircraft. Production of the 73 ordered units of TEJAS MK-1A then began.





Egypt





BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that the first flight of the TEJAS MK-1A took place last year, and in July HAL confirmed the news. Indian media has said that India intends to offer Egypt the purchase of the TEJAS MK-1A, thus making the African country its first foreign customer. According to various media reports, India is ready to open manufacturing facilities in Egypt.







