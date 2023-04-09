



The G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will be the first such international meeting after the revocation of Article 370





India announced the G20 working group meeting on tourism will be held on May 22-24 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar despite opposition from Pakistan and China, The Times of India reported.





China is likely to ignore the meeting after it reacted to a G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 places in the northeastern state, which India termed as “invented names”.





Pakistan had earlier urged its allies Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China at the United Nations to stop the meeting. Pakistan had registered its protest in June 2022 when India announced that a working group meeting was going to be held in Srinagar. India declared the dates of the meeting on Friday.





The members will discuss cultural protection and the use of digital technology to aid cultural protection, Times Now reported citing official sources.





The meeting in Srinagar will be the first international meeting of its kind to be held in the city since the abrogation of Article 370.





India could use the opportunity to show that normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370.





The meeting also comes amid several expected high-level meetings with China. Meetings of the SCO Summit are also scheduled to be held in July. Chinese President Xi Jinping could also visit India, which would be a first since the Ladakh standoff in April 2020.





The 18th G20 Summit at the level of heads of state and governments will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.







