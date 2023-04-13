



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually distributed appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits at the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela, highlighting the role of India’s start-ups in creating over 40 lakh direct and indirect jobs. Modi emphasized drones and sports as emerging employment sectors.





The prime minister reiterated his government’s commitment to providing opportunities for India’s youth, pointing to accelerated recruitment processes in states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance. He cited the issuance of 22,000 teacher appointment letters in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as evidence of this commitment.





Modi noted India’s thriving defence sector, with exports at ₹15,000 crore.





“An approach was dominant in the country for decades that defence equipment can only be imported. We did not believe in our own country’s manufacturers. Our government changed this approach. Our armed forces have prepared a list of 300 such equipment and weapons which will be made in India only. Today, India is exporting defence equipment worth ₹15,000 crore," he said.





He compared pre- and post-2014 infrastructure development, citing the expansion of rail electrification, metro rail lines, and the gas network under his government. Road length in rural areas, airports, and port cargo handling have also significantly increased, generating more jobs, he said, mentioning the growing number of medical colleges and undergraduate medical seats





He also highlighted New India’s youth involvement in drone manufacturing and pilot training. The Rozgar Mela event aims to catalyse employment generation and empower youth to participate in national development.







