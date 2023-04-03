



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness as ISRO conducts Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission.





ISRO joined by DRDO and Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka in the early hours on April 2, 2023.





In reply to the tweet threads by ISRO, the Prime Minister tweeted;





“A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle.”





