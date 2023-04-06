



Moscow: AEM-Technologies Izhora (a part of machine-building division of ROSATOM – Atomenergomash) has shipped a pressurizer for Kudankulam NPP Unit 5 AEM-Technologies Izhora (a part of machine-building division of ROSATOM – Atomenergomash) has shipped a pressurizer for Kudankulam NPP Unit 5 reported APN-News.





The pressurizer is referred to the primary circuit equipment of VVER reactor and responsible for creating and maintaining pressure and coolant volume. It is used to limit pressure fluctuations in transient and emergency modes during the operation of a nuclear plant. The mass of the equipment is 187.5 tons. When assembled, it is about 14 meters long and 3.3 meters in diameter. Its capacity is 79 cubic meters and the wall thickness is 152 millimetres.





During hydraulic test, the equipment passed tightness test at high temperatures and the maximum admissible pressure of 24.7 MPa. The item was shipped to the customer on 3rd April 2023. The pressurizer will have to cover a distance of over 17 thousand kilometers to the place of destination.





Kudankulam NPP situated in the state of Tamil Nadu in the south of India is supposed to include 6 Power Units with VVER-1000-type reactors with an installed capacity of 6000 MW. The first phase consisting of Units No. 1 and No. 2 was included in India’s national electricity grid in 2013 and 2016, respectively. Currently, the construction of Power Units Nos. 3, 4 and Nos. 5, 6, which are the second and third phases of Kudankulam NPP is ongoing.





AEM-Technologies, JSC is the biggest production company in the structure of Atomenergomash JSC – machine-building division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM. It is one of the leading Russian companies in the field of nuclear power engineering and the only Russian company with a full manufacturing cycle: from own production of a metallurgical blank to finished high-tech over-sized products, which is capable of shipping to anywhere in the world. AEM-Technologies, JSC incorporates an engineering centre in Saint Petersburg, staffed with experienced designers and process engineers and four production sites: Izhora and AEM-Special Steels in Saint Petersburg, Atommash in Volgodonsk and Petrozavodskmash in Petrozavodsk.





About ROSATOM





ROSATOM is the only company in the world that has the resources and competencies to offer energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain. It possesses a wide range of assets, including assets in design, construction and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. ROSATOM is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, the production of digital and of various nuclear and non-nuclear innovative products. The company’s strategy is to develop low-carbon power generation projects, including in the wind generation field. Today the company brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations and over 250,000 employees.







