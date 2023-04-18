Pralay is a cannisterised tactical, surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic battlefield missile

Indian National Security planners have decided to secure the North East States with conventionally armed short-range ballistic missiles like Pralay with a max range of 500 kms and conventionally armed subsonic cruise missile Nirbhay with a max range of 1500 kms. India also has other conventionally armed delivery platforms.

The development trials of both Pralay and Nirbhay have been completed to the satisfaction of missile developer DRDO, and user trials are expected soon, with the Defence Ministry already placing orders on the Pralay missile.





India has continued to work on strengthening its military policy with the aim of curbing China’s wrong intentions. In this series, in view of the Chicken Neck Corridor and Bhutan’s large-scale dependence on India, it has been decided to secure the North East region with conventional short-range armed ballistic missiles.





China has put the North Eastern part of India in its hawk-eye-like radar. Post-2014, with the advent of PM Modi-led Central Government has made vehement efforts that China’s coercive and unreasonable policies are in vain.





Given the deployment of PLA’s rocket regiments along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC), India will have to ward off Chinese aggression on the Siliguri corridor and Arunachal Pradesh with counter-weapons. The PLA has already deployed 70 km range HQ-16 surface-to-air missiles in the Yatong area across the Siliguri corridor to threaten Indian airspace in the worst-case scenario.





China is doing provocative acts on the border adjacent to the North and North East. At the same time, it is also helping Pakistan to keep India involved on the Western front. It is adding complexity layers for India. Along with 039 class diesel submarines, China is also supplying armed drones to Pakistan. In response, the Indian Navy has decided to induct three Scorpene class submarines.





This threat is just not confined to the Indian context. In fact, it has been reported that China has gone an extra mile and overtly deployed its nuclear deterrent with new missile silos in Hami in Hotan province, Yumen in Gansu province and Hanggin Banner in Inner Mongolia to ward off any US military aggression towards the Middle Kingdom.





While the PLA develops new sites, the Chinese aggression towards Taiwan is real and also a call for submission to ASEAN countries, including client states of Cambodia and Laos. At present, only the Philippines has decided to stand up to the CPC, with most ASEAN countries leaning towards China due to mounting BRI debt.





There is no place for morality and ethics in China’s policy positions. China’s threatening territorial advancements know no boundaries. Thus, it is high time India should take the front foot and shed its defensive position against Chinese aggression. India should take the fight into the Chinese camp.







