



PSLV is a third-generation launch vehicle developed solely in India





The Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) developed by ST Engineering, will provide imagery that could be used for hotspot monitoring and haze management.





The 750-kilogram satellite is developed by ST Engineering. During its last mission, PSLV deployed Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06). This is not the first launch of a Singaporean satellite from India





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next big mission to launch a customer satellite in an orbit around the planet. The TeLEOS-2 mission will launch onboard ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on its 55th mission to date.





PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-02 Mission



The launch is scheduled

on 📆April 22, 2023, at 🕝14:19 Hrs IST.



The public can witness the launch from Launch View Gallery, Sriharikota, by registering through the link: https://t.co/J9jd8ymp2a — ISRO (@isro) April 17, 2023





The Singaporean probe is an Earth Observation Satellite, which has been designed to capture round-the-clock, all-weather satellite imagery.





The 750-kilogram satellite, developed by ST Engineering, will provide imagery that could be used for hotspot monitoring and haze management, air crash search and rescue operations, and much more.





"Truly, there is power in imagery," the company said in a Facebook update.





What Is PSLV?





The PSLV is a third-generation launch vehicle developed solely in India and was the first launched from India to be equipped with liquid stages. The rocket is capable of placing multiple payloads into orbit and has been used to launch various satellites into Geosynchronous and Geostationary orbits.





During its last mission, PSLV deployed an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) and eight nano-satellites with a lift-off mass of 321 tons into orbit. The Primary satellite (EOS-06) was separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, orbit change was conducted using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle.





The XL variant of PSLV, which will be used during the C-55 mission, has 6 solid rocket strap-on motors to augment the thrust. The rocket is capable of launching 1,750 kg of payload to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits at 600 km altitude and 1,425 kg into Geosynchronous and Geostationary orbits.





The PSLV C-55 mission is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre





When Will PSLV C-55 Launch?





The PSLV C-55 mission is scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on April 22. The rocket with the Singaporean spacecraft will lift off at 14:19 pm to the Low Earth Orbit.





This is not the first launch of a Singaporean satellite from India. The Indian space agency launched three Singaporean satellites with the PSLVC-53 mission in June 2022. The spacecraft carried the DS-EO satellite, NeuSAR, a 155 kg satellite, and Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.





The DS-EO satellite carried an Electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability. Meanwhile, the SCOOB-I was the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.







