



Taipei: Images of a new Air Force patch depicting a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh have gone viral in Taiwan, at a time when China conducted a three-day series of military drills across the region, Taiwan News reported.





China announced on Saturday that it would conduct drills around Taiwan in response to Tsai Ing-Wen's historic meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.



The patch read, "We are open 24/7" at the top and "Scramble!" at the bottom.

According to Taiwan News, the Ministry of National Defence on Sunday released a photo showing an Air Force pilot inspecting the fuselage of his jet with the patch on his left shoulder. The patch showcased a red-eyed Formosan black bear roaring as he holds a Taiwan flag in one paw and the other paw punching Winnie The Pooh, representing Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Soon after the pictures of the fighter jet pilots went online, the patch quickly went viral on social media in Taiwan and netizens posted links to e-commerce websites such as Ruten, where pre-orders of blue and red versions of the patches can be placed online.





Moreover, a military and Foreign Affairs correspondent Ting Ting Liu of Taiwan-based TVBS News also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "ROCAF said they allow pilots to purchase military patches close to their hearts as it helps with encouraging the pilots especially when they need to scramble to intercept PLA's daily incursions."









Taiwan News reported that the fighter jets of the self-governed island carried out combat readiness missions according to their orders, demonstrating their ability and determination to defend Taiwan's airspace, while China carried out military drills.





China began three-day military drills around Taiwan called "Joint Sword" after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as per the Al Jazeera report.





Meanwhile, Taiwan lodged a protest against Chinese military drills around Taiwan, saying that the country would not yield to threats. In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence called Taiwan as their "homeland."





Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together."





Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated after the then US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to the island in August last year. China raised objections to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.







