



Taipei: The three-day live-fire drills started by China in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen's recent visit to the US concluded on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.





The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) China's Eastern Command said in a statement that the exercise "completely tested the integrated joint combat ability of multiple military branches under actual combat conditions," Al Jazeera reported.





"If we want to protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait we must firmly oppose any form of Taiwan independence separatism," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing on Monday.





According to Al Jazeera's report, Shi Yi, the PLA Eastern Theatre Command's spokesperson, stated that China's military will be ready at all times to defeat any form of "Taiwan Independence" and foreign interference attempts.





Chinese fighter jets and warships conducted simulated strikes on Taiwan during the weekend. Beijing's actions sparked protests in Taiwan. Beijing's drills on Monday are expected to include live-fire exercises off of China's Fujian province, located only about 80km (50 miles) south of Taiwan's Matsu islands, as per Al Jazeera report.





China began three-day military drills around Taiwan called "Joint Sword" after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.





Taking to its official Twitter handle, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said, "#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together."





Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated after the then US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi travelled to the island in August last year. China raised objections to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.







