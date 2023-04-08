‘Talks being held with eight countries for BrahMos export’





Nagpur: After getting an order from Philippines recently, India is in talks with as many as eight countries for exporting the BrahMos missiles. These are friendly nations located in South East Asia, Middle East and even Africa, said Atul Rane, CEO and MD of BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian joint venture reports TOI





There is a demand for all — land, ship and aircraft launched versions in these countries depending upon the need, he said.





Addressing AXIS 2023, an event at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), where he was the chief guest, Rane said the BrahMos Aerospace’s unit at Nagpur is of much importance. It is at Nagpur where the air version of the missiles are being made.











Rane said BrahMos Aerospace is expected to start the flight trials of the new generation (NG) missile which is a lighter variant by the end of next year after which the production is expected to start by the end of 2025 or by 2026 depending on the requirement of the users.





The NG version will be lighter by more than 50% of the original BrahMos. Reducing it will also increase the numbers of missiles that can be carried. At present, it can only be carried on the Su-30 aircraft. There are plans to fit in the Tejas also, he said.





On the Naval side, the 10 ships have been armed with the BrahMos with orders for 13 more. The ultimate aim is have the missile in every Indian naval ship, he said.





Speaking about the hypersonic version, he said India is among the countries that is working on it along with Russia, US and China. Even as it is still a long way to go, India enjoys better progress in its development, said Rane. However, it would be too early to comment. Even cost is a major factor in the development.





In the initial stages during 1998, the level of indigenization was 13%, now it is as much as 80% indigenized. He said India is the only country to have a missile of BrahMos calibre. This means barring the e-engine which comes from Russia, a major part of the missile is made in India.





Rane said the BrahMos is one of its kind cruise supersonic missiles which is only held by India. “If asked which is the competitor to BrahMos, I would say there is no competition at all” he said.







