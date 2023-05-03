



Elaborate security measures were finalised on Tuesday for the upcoming meeting of delegates from G20 nations in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar from May 22 to counter the potential threats of ‘Fidayeen’ attacks and threats posed by the use of vehicles and drones by militants.





Drones embedded with smart technologies and policemen in civvies will be the hallmark of the security drill during the delegates’ stay in Kashmir. Scores of bunkers in Srinagar have been given a facelift and several barriers already removed from roads.





Marine commandos are likely to be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venue, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), near Srinagar’s Dal Lake.





Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar had detailed deliberations with top officials of the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force and several wings of the J&K Police on Tuesday in Srinagar. Mr. Kumar emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure fool proof security for the summit, the spokesman said.





A special focus was put on the emerging threat from vehicle borne improvise explosive devices and other modes of potential terror attacks, including potential ‘Fidayeen’ attacks, standoff fire and grenade attacks.





“Detailed measures to counter these terror threats were also discussed,” the police said.





Counter ’Fidayeen’ Attacks





The National Security Guard (NSG) teams will be deployed for counter-’Fidayeen’ attacks along with the police’s Special Operation Groups, and also to counter drone-borne threats at all venues.





According to the police, Army’s Kilo Force assured to provide all assistances such as domination of high reaches, corridor protection, area domination, specifically in the night.





All the top police officers of the Valley districts were directed “to focus on busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates and generate the preventive intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Valley”.





The police officers were directed “to conduct anti-terrorist operations on specific inputs”. Modern technologies will be installed to secure the venues.





Around 200 members, including over 80 foreign delegates from the G20 nations, are likely to attend the meeting. The Centre aims to project J&K as a peaceful region post August 5, 2019, when the semi-autonomous status was ended. Besides, the working group meeting on tourism will also give boost to tourism prospects of the region.





Mr. Kumar directed that the deployment of security personnel should be done in a manner that did not cause inconvenience to the local residents and tourists. He emphasised to be vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to prevent any untoward incident during the summit.





“Additional security measures will be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.





A police spokesman said the deployment of security personnel, traffic management and crowd control measures had been finalised.





The officials were also instructed to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to gather information about any potential security threats and take necessary actions to neutralise them.







