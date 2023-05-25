



Srinagar: Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to criticism at the G20 meet in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir. However, the neighbouring country is witnessing embarrassment as the G20 meet so far has been successful with delegates from several countries including from OIC member states participating in the event.





In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, India has lashed out at Pakistan after it accused New Delhi of abusing G20 Presidency by holding a tourism meeting in Kashmir. This came after Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was asked a question by a foreign journalist on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto saying India was "abusing" the G20 presidency with Kashmir meet.





Responding to this, Manoj Sinha, addressing a press conference asked Pakistan to focus on its people and their needs and said that the U.T. is normal and ready to host more tourists from across the world. "I think our neighbour should arrange food and other essentials for its people first. India has moved ahead from these things".





Further, he also said, "G20 presidency is a matter of pride for us. The presence of UN representatives here indicates that the world wants India to host such event.





In his statement, LG also highlighted the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir to promoting sustainable tourism. He further noted that the ongoing working group meeting currently taking place in the region boasts the highest attendance to date. A total of 59 delegates from 27 countries are actively participating in the working group meeting.





Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister further continuing its rant said the meet was a "violation of international law". Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in protest against India holding the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir capital. He arrived in Muzaffarabad city in PoK on Sunday on a three-day visit and called the G20 meeting in Srinagar a violation of international law. He claimed the G20 meeting in Srinagar was a "violation of international law", Geo News reported.







