



INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden BrahMos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Atmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea, reports news agency ANI.





India has successfully tested a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi. The test of the anti-ship variant of the missile was conducted using an upgraded modular launcher onboard the INS Mormugao.





"Successful maiden BrahMos firing by INS Mormugao from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long-range strike capability of BrahMos along with validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms," the Indian Navy tweeted along with a video of the test fire.





