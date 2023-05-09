



Riyadh: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday held a meeting with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan, United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed means to strengthen ties between the countries.





Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the statement said, "His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received here on Sunday evening the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor of the brotherly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; and the National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval."





It further said, "During the meeting, they discussed means to strengthen relations and ties between the three countries in a way that enhances growth and stability in the region."





The meeting from the American side was attended by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Coordinator at the Department of State Amos Hochstein; and Senior National Security Advisor Ariana Berengaut, according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





According to the statement released by the White House, Sullivan held bilateral meetings with UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Tahnoon, and NSA Ajit Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looked forward to further consulting with Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia.





Sullivan reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues. Sullivan thanked Crown Prince for the support provided by Saudi Arabia to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegations agreed to maintain regular consultations.





"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," White House's readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting on Regional Integration reads.





