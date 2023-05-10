



The practice of India’s military sending military representatives and defence attachés overseas is going to be reformed in the near future. It would primarily send them to countries with the potential to become clients of Indian weapons and other defence equipment. It was reported on Sunday by the news agency ANI, which cited sources in the Ministry of Defence, that the amount of Indian weaponry in nations that do not acquire Indian weapons will decline.





According to the sources that the agency cited, military attachés or defence attachés will now be dispatched to states where they can principally help expand the country’s defence exports, including products from both the public and private sectors. The number of representatives in nations from which India has traditionally imported military hardware will reportedly decrease due to the change, as stated by the sources.





The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, issued a mandate to expand the country’s defence exports, which led to reform implementation.





According to officials within the Defence Ministry, “maintaining a considerable number of attachés in nations that provided weapons systems to us makes no sense at a time when we have stopped purchasing weapons systems from outside and are insisting on manufacturing in India under the “Make in India” plan.” BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are produced by the Russian and Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace. According to this information, the focus will now be on countries in Africa, the Middle East, and friendly countries in Southeast Asia that have shown an interest in Indian weapons, such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.







