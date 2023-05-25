



Washington: India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday (local time) met US Congressman James Clyburn and discussed avenues to strengthen the India-US partnership in healthcare, digital, IT, and renewables.





The two sides also discussed knowledge partnership, particularly in next-gen areas for the public good.





Taking to Twitter, Sandhu wrote, "Pleasure to reconnect with one of the most senior members of Congress @RepJamesClyburn. Discussed transformational changes underway in India & avenues to further strengthen Healthcare, Digital, IT, Renewables & knowledge partnership, particularly in next-gen areas for public good!"





As the United States' concerns about China grow, India shines as a promising alternative in supply chains, innovation hubs, and joint ventures. As the world's largest democracy with an increasingly open economy and a strong technology sector, it has the potential to operate at scale.





India is in a global sweet spot. It is now the world's most populous country -- home to more than 1.4 billion people--and has had robust economic growth for the past three decades, with GDP per capita having risen by 245 per cent, reported Harvard Business Review.





As India considers its own leadership in the world, it must look toward becoming a stronger innovator in technology with a more comprehensive capacity to move up the value chain in software and hardware. This necessitates a much closer and deeper relationship with America, both at the governmental but also at the private-sector level.





Recently, in a first-of-its-kind meeting, three Indian ministers and four European commissioners discussed semiconductor supply chains and artificial intelligence regulation, reported Sri Lankan publication Daily Mirror Online (DMO).





After the first meeting of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council in Brussels, EU officials spoke of "very promising beginnings."





James Clyburn is the Assistant Democratic Leader in the United States House of Representatives and Chairman of the Democratic Faith Working Group. He previously served in the post from 2011 to 2018 and served as Majority Whip from 2007 to 2010 and 2019 to 2022, making him the first African American to serve multiple terms as Majority Whip.





A native son of South Carolina, Clyburn has represented the state's Sixth Congressional District since 1993.





India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.





The regular exchange of high-level political visits has steadily boosted bilateral relations between the two countries.







