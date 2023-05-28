



New Delhi: The sea phase of the second edition of the bilateral exercise 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23', between the Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force (RSNF) was held from May 23-25 off Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.





INS Tarkash, INS Subhadra and Dornier Maritime Patrol aircraft (MPA) participated in the exercise from the Indian side. The RSNF was represented by HMS Badr and Abdul Aziz, MH 60R helo and UAV, a statement said.





The three-day exercise at sea witnessed a wide spectrum of maritime operations. The exercise culminated with debrief at sea followed by traditional steam past.





The successful conduct of 'Al Mohed Al Hindi 23' showcased high degree of professionalism, interoperability and exchanges of best practices between the two navies. The bilateral exercise met all its objectives and both sides intend to graduate to more advanced level of exercises in the next edition, it said.







