



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov on Thursday evening and has asserted to take the discussions on bilateral cooperation in the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific & Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) framework to a higher level.





EAM Jaishankar and Alipov also spoke about the ensuing BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa.





South Africa will host the meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Cape Town.





"Pleasure to meet Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov today evening. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, including in the IRIGC-TEC framework. Looking forward to taking that to a higher level. Also spoke about the forthcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa," Jaishankar tweeted.





Earlier, Jaishankar also met the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Md Mustafizur Rahman on Thursday afternoon.





The two discussed ways and means to further deepen India-Bangladesh Maitri. The EAM also appreciated the successful organisation of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka.





Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to receive High Commissioner Md. Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh this afternoon. Appreciated the successful organization of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka. Discussed ways and means to further deepen India-Bangladesh Maitri."





Jaishankar on Thursday also met the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti and Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma to discuss the progress of the relationship between India-US and India-Nepal.





"Great to welcome Ambassador Eric Garcetti of the United States," Jaishankar tweeted.





He also discussed views on Quad, a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an alliance between India, US, Japan and Australia.





"Discussed the enormous progress in our relationship, especially over the last decade. Exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit. Confident that India-US ties will continue to grow from strength to strength," the EAM's tweet read further.





Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on March 24 (local time) sworn in by US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India.





The makeshift version of the Quad meeting (which was earlier scheduled to take place in Sydney) happened in Japan's Hiroshima recently.





During the meeting, PM Modi, along with US President, Joe Biden; Prime Minister of Japa, Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a collective vision of a free, open Indo-Pacific amid China's growing assertiveness in the region.





Furthermore, the EAM also met with Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma on Thursday.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to receive Ambassador @DrShankarSharma





of Nepal this morning. Discussed our deep and multifaceted partnership. Committed to its further enhancement in the coming days."





Apparently, India and Nepal have a profound and enduring bond rooted in deep socio-political, economic, cultural and religious ties that have spanned centuries.





This unique relationship showcases the strength and resilience of their interconnectedness, illustrating a remarkable synergy that transcends geographical proximity.





India's involvement in Nepal has been informed by its principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and the policy of 'Neighbourhood First'.





In this regard, India's main focus has been to boost Nepal's development through aid and infrastructure development grants, foster ethnic linkages and improvement of human development indicators.







