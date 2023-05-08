



Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a major tragic incident as it apprehended a terror associate in Pulwama and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing approximately 5 to 6 kg, the police said on Sunday.





The arrested terror associate was identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Arigam, Pulwama, the police said.





The police have registered a case into the matter.





"Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a #terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed WR/O Arigam #Pulwama and recovering an #IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure. Case registered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon.





Further investigation into the matter is underway.





Earlier a massive search operation which began on Friday to hunt down terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri continued on Sunday.





"Search operation to track down terrorists underway in the Kandi area of Rajouri," officials said.



