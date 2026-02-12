



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the procurement of six additional Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Navy.





This decision, announced on 12 February 2026, marks a significant enhancement to India's maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.





The P-8I, a long-range multi-mission platform derived from the Boeing 737, excels in anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roles.





These aircraft will join the Navy's existing fleet of 12 P-8Is, codenamed "Neptune", which have amassed over 40,000 mishap-free flight hours since their induction more than a decade ago.





The approval comes after the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) cleared the case on 16 January 2026, amid broader US-India trade negotiations that culminated in a deal announced by President Donald Trump on 2 February.





Procurement follows the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, classifying it as a government-to-government deal under an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA), thereby waiving offset obligations for Boeing.





This exemption stems from DAP 2020 provisions that removed offsets for IGAs, streamlining acquisitions while prioritising strategic interoperability with allies. The deal, valued at approximately $3-4 billion, resolves prior cost disputes through recent high-level talks involving US Department of Defence officials and Boeing representatives.





Next steps include clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), followed by cost negotiations and contract signing This acquisition addresses critical gaps in India's maritime domain awareness, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where submarine threats from adversaries like China and Pakistan loom large.





The P-8I's advanced suite includes maritime surveillance radars, sonobuoys, torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and integration of indigenous Indian communication systems for enhanced operational sovereignty. Each aircraft boasts an endurance of over 10 hours with aerial refuelling, enabling persistent patrols across vast oceanic expanses vital to India's energy security and trade routes.





The Indian Navy's focus on IOR dominance aligns with the government's emphasis on indigenous manufacturing, though this buy leverages proven foreign platforms to bridge urgent capability shortfalls.





Strategic timing coincides with French President Emmanuel Macron's impending visit, though the P-8I deal stands independently as a US-centric procurement alongside the separate 114 Rafale approval for the Air Force.





Bolstering the Navy's eight existing squadrons—currently operating from INS Rajali— these six platforms will sustain a robust order of battle against evolving underwater threats.





Over the past decade, P-8Is have proven indispensable in operations ranging from counter-insurgency support to tracking adversarial submarines, underscoring their versatility in peacetime and conflict scenarios.





This move reflects India's accelerated military modernisation under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', balancing imports with domestic programs like the Multi-Role Piper (MRPA) still in development.





Enhanced P-8I numbers will enable persistent surveillance over chokepoints like the Malacca Strait and Andaman Sea, deterring grey-zone tactics by PLAN submarines.





Integration challenges remain minimal, given the Navy's decade-long experience, with Boeing providing sustained logistical support through Forward Operating Maintenance Configurations (FOMC).





The DAC's nod also signals deepening Indo-US defence ties, following recent tariff reductions to 18 per cent, potentially paving the way for co-production in future tranches As the CCS deliberates, this procurement reinforces the Navy's role as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific, aligning with Quad initiatives against shared maritime challenges.





​Final contract fruition could occur within months, injecting vital capabilities ahead of escalating regional tensions. With squadron strength stabilised, the Indian Navy edges closer to blue-water ambitions, safeguarding 7,500 km of coastline and exclusive economic zones spanning 2.3 million sq km.





Agencies







