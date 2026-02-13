



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procuring 288 S-400 missiles from Russia at an estimated cost of ₹10,000 crore. This decision marks a significant step to replenish stocks depleted during Operation Sindoor last year.





These missiles, comprising 120 short-range and 168 long-range variants, will be acquired via the Fast Track Procedure (FTP) to expedite delivery. Sources indicate that two additional S-400 systems, already under contract, are slated for arrival in June and November this year.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is advocating for five more complete S-400 squadrons, paired with Pantsir short-range systems. This push aims to fortify a robust two-layer air defence architecture capable of neutralising incoming aerial threats, including armed and Kamikaze drones from adversarial borders.





Operation Sindoor in May 2025 underscored the S-400's battlefield prowess. The system, with engagement ranges spanning 400 km, 200 km, 150 km, and 40 km, was pivotal in downing Pakistani fighter jets, early warning aircraft, intelligence platforms, and drones.





A standout feat was the interception of a wide-bodied Pakistani aircraft over Punjab at an unprecedented 314 km using a long-range S-400 missile. This strike prompted Rawalpindi to relocate most operational aircraft westward to bases near Afghanistan and Iran, evading further exposure.





Subsequent Indian precision strikes on radar sites in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Pasrur left the Pakistani Air Force conspicuously absent during the critical May 9-10 window. Deployments at Adampur and Bhuj sectors instilled such deterrence that enemy pilots dared not challenge Indian airspace.





India's procurement chain ensures rigorous scrutiny. It commences with a detailed statement of case justifying operational needs, proceeds to review by the Defence Procurement Board under the defence secretary, and culminates in DAC's AoN. Subsequent phases involve vendor negotiations, financial approvals, and final nod from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).





Thursday's DAC meeting approved AoN for proposals totalling ₹3.60 lakh crore across services. For the IAF, key clearances included Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) like Rafale, combat missiles for stand-off deep strikes with pinpoint accuracy, and Airship-Based High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites to enhance surveillance.





The MRFA deal emphasises indigenous manufacturing for most units, promising to amplify air dominance, deterrence, and long-range offensive capabilities across conflict spectra. Combat missiles will extend ground-attack reach with exceptional precision.





The Indian Army secured AoN for Vibhav anti-tank mines and overhauls of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 tanks, and BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles, ensuring mechanised fleet readiness.





Naval approvals covered a 4 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator and additional P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, bolstering maritime patrol and power redundancy.





This S-400 replenishment aligns with broader modernisation amid escalating border tensions. The system's integration with Pantsir creates layered defences against diverse threats, from ballistic missiles to low-flying drones.





India first signalled these intentions in November 2025, as reported by Hindustan Times, highlighting the urgency to restock post-Sindoor and expand long- and short-range surface-to-air inventories.





Despite geopolitical frictions, including CAATSA waiver pursuits, Russia remains a cornerstone supplier. The FTP route circumvents delays, prioritising operational urgency over protracted bidding.





These procurements reflect India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance, blending imports with domestic production. The IAF's S-400 fleet, now expanding, will anchor northern and western air defences against evolving aerial challenges.





As deliveries ramp up, integration trials and training will follow, ensuring seamless deployment. This move not only restores depleted arsenals but positions India with superior asymmetric air defence in South Asia.





