



SRINAGAR: Harsh Vardhan Shringla Chief Coordinator G20, on Sunday said that the historic two-day G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting that is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from Monday has the highest number of representatives participating in it.





Briefing the media during a press conference at SKICC on Sunday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the third TWG has the highest participation registered in comparison to the previous two TWG meetings held at Gujrat and West Bengal.





“A maximum number of G20 members are participating in the third working group meeting in Srinagar. Members from OIC countries, Singapore, Nigeria, Indonesia, UK, USA, members of the UN, and tourism experts all will be seen attending the event,” Shringla said.





Shringla said that the main focus of the event will be on sustainable tourism, adventure tourism, film tourism, and eco-tourism. “The event is expected to showcase the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir at a global level. The event will play a major role in the revival of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.”





He expressed confidence that high-end tourists will start visiting the UT of Jammu and Kashmir with a manifold increase in tourist inflow.





The event will see the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders including leading producers from the film industry.







