



Commander of Sri Lankan Navy, who was in INA, Ezhimala, as the chief guest in the passing out parade, also sought to allay India’s apprehensions over Chinese influence in Hambantota port





The Sri Lankan Navy is working closely with the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy to check smuggling of drugs and contraband substances through their territorial sea and international maritime routes, said Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commander of Sri Lankan Navy.





He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the passing out parade held at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, on Saturday. Mr. Perera was the chief guest at the ceremony in which 207 trainees, including eight cadets from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Madagascar, Mauritius, and Maldives, passed out.





“Just like India, Sri Lanka, which is dealing with drug smuggling through our territorial sea has an international obligation to curtail the menace,” he said, when asked about the recent seizure of drugs from a large vessel near the Kerala coast in a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Indian Navy.





Mr. Perera dismissed India’s apprehensions about the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka being used for military purposes after a Chinese ship, capable of tracking satellites and missiles, docked at the port. “Hambantota port is purely for commercial purposes and there is a Memorandum of Understanding between the Port Authority of Sri Lanka and private companies. However, it is wrongly being portrayed as a Chinese harbour across the world,” he said. After the controversy, proper screening was put in place for the vessels, he added.





Medals Awarded





Earlier in the day, Vice Admiral Perera awarded medals to meritorious midshipmen and cadets. He said the significant representation of Sri Lankan trainees at the INA was a testament to the strong bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka. The officers who passed out will proceed to various naval ships and establishments for further training in specialised fields.





Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command was the conducting officer. Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, was present.







