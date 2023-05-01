



Beijing: The South Pacific region is an attractive destination for Chinese investments due to an abundance of natural resources, including timber, fish, minerals and oil, Asian Institute for China and IOR Studies (AICIS) reported.





According to AICIS, the region witnessed heavy Chinese investments in infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that included roads, bridges, ports and airports, which some observers in the region allege are intended to improve trade and transportation links between China and the region.





These investments have, indeed, provided much-needed infrastructure development in the region that has lagged behind other parts of the world in economic development.





China's engagement with the South Pacific has been welcomed by some countries in the region also because they see it as an opportunity to reduce their reliance on traditional partners such as the US, Australia and New Zealand.





China's growing presence in the South Pacific Islands is not just limited to economic and strategic spheres; it has also been increasing its cultural initiatives in the region, according to AICIS.





These initiatives aim to promote Chinese culture and language as well as enhance people-to-people exchanges between China and the South Pacific countries.





China is also offering scholarships to students from the South Pacific Islands to study in China, promoting cultural exchange and understanding between the two regions, as per AICIS.





Pardafas.com recently reported that with the goal of becoming the world's leading economic powerhouse, China has been expanding its plans and influence in different countries. China's dominance is not limited to Asia alone, but it has also gained significant ground in Africa and Western nations through trade.







