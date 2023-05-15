



Amid border tensions with the neighbouring country, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that talks with Pakistan won’t happen if it continues to support terrorism





Speaking at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, he said that today, Article 370 has been abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Effective action has been taken against terrorism, extremism and Naxalism.





The country is completely safe on both internal and external fronts, Singh assured.





"After the Uri and Pulwama incident, our armed forces gave a strong message through surgical strikes and airstrikes that they are ready to fight and eliminate terrorism within the country or across the border," he mentioned.





He also stated that there are some anti-India forces who are unable to digest our progress and strength. Since they do not have the strength to directly face India, they resort to proxy wars like terrorism.





He said that securing borders and safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India is the Centre's top priority.





He added that all efforts are being made by the government to ensure that the country is protected from all kinds of threats and it moves forward on the path of development at an unprecedented pace.





The minister shed light on the growth of India's defence sector, on the back of self-reliance, which is strengthening the armed forces and equipping them with the latest weapons to deal with challenges.





He listed out a number of steps taken by the government to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, including the issuance of positive indigenisation lists.





He added that India is not only manufacturing defence equipment to cater to its own requirements but is also fulfilling the security needs of friendly countries.





“Our defence exports have skyrocketed in recent years. Seven-eight years ago, it was less than Rs 1,000 crore. Today, it has touched a record Rs 16,000 crore in financial year 2022-23,” he said.





He stated that all sectors, including defence, have contributed to strengthening the country’s economy and India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.





He exuded confidence that India will be counted among the top three economies of the world by 2027.







