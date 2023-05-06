



Branded terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) head Paramjit Singh Panjwar aka Malik Sardar Singh was killed this morning in Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan, by two unidentified shooters. He and his bodyguard were slain while strolling near his residence in Sunflower Society in Johar Town at 6 a.m. by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike. The gunfight injured the gunman, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, as per media reports.





Paramjit, who was involved in drug and weapon smuggling using drones into Indian Punjab, was born in Panjwar hamlet near Taran Taran. He joined the KCF in 1986 after being radicalised by his cousin Labh Singh, and before that he worked at a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.





Following the assassination of Labh Singh by Indian security forces in the 1990s, Panjwar took over KCF and fled to Pakistan. Panjwar, who was high on Pakistan's list of most wanted terrorists, kept the KCF alive by obtaining finances through cross-border arms smuggling and heroin trafficking. Despite Pakistan's denials, Panjwar remained in Lahore while his wife and children went to Germany.





He was living in Pakistan under the name of Malik Sardar Singh. He was active in anti-India activities even before the 90s.





According to agencies, the bomb blast that took place near the passport office in Chandigarh on June 30, 1999, was conducted by Khalistan Commando Force leader Paramjit Singh Panjwar. 4 people were injured in that blast, while many vehicles were also damaged.







