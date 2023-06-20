



New Delhi: The Defence Minister of Vietnam, General Phan Van Giang called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, said a press release by President's Secretariat on Monday.





Welcoming General Giang and his delegation to India, the President said that India and Vietnam share a rich history of civilizational and cultural linkages spanning over 2000 years.

She added that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision.





President Murmu noted that the India-Vietnam 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.





She said that bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of this partnership. She was happy to note that the India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises.







