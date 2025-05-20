



Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has officially launched commercial operations in Bangladesh as of May 20, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s digital landscape.





The announcement was made by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of the interim government, who confirmed that Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available nationwide.





The launch follows a successful trial run that began on April 9, after which Bangladesh’s telecommunication regulator granted Starlink a 10-year operating license, making Bangladesh the second country in South Asia after Sri Lanka to approve Starlink’s services.





The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, prioritized the introduction of reliable, uninterrupted internet access following a period of political unrest that saw internet and messaging services suspended across the country.





Starlink’s entry into Bangladesh introduces two initial packages:





Starlink Residence: BDT 6,000/month (approx. USD 47)





Residence Lite: BDT 4,200/month (approx. USD 33)





Both plans require a one-time equipment setup fee of BDT 47,000 (approx. USD 372). Subscribers will benefit from unlimited data usage at speeds of up to 300 Mbps, with no speed or data caps.





The service is positioned as a premium, sustainable alternative for high-quality, high-speed internet, especially valuable in regions where fiber or other high-speed options are unavailable. Starlink’s satellite-based connectivity is expected to empower businesses, NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, ensuring uninterrupted service even in remote and underserved areas.





Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who had earlier invited Elon Musk to launch Starlink in Bangladesh within 90 days, celebrated the achievement as a fulfilment of his government’s commitment to digital expansion. The government anticipates that Starlink’s presence will boost competition in the broadband market and reduce the risk of politically motivated internet disruptions, as satellite connectivity is less vulnerable to local shutdowns.





Starlink’s official launch in Bangladesh represents a leap forward in the country’s efforts to provide reliable, high-speed internet access nationwide, particularly benefiting premium users and those in remote locations, and reinforcing the resilience of Bangladesh’s digital infrastructure.





