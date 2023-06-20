



New Delhi: Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, called on India's Naval Staff Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and discussed the contemporary maritime environment and opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation.





Taking to Twitter, a Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tran Thanh Nghiem, CinC, #VietnamPeoplesNavy (VPN) called on Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS on 19 Jun 23. Discussions held on contemporary #maritime environment & opportunities to enhance bilateral #NavalCooperation incl areas of capacity building, capability enhancement."





"Highlighting the strong relations between the two navies, CinC VPN acknowledged the significance of gifting of the indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan towards enhancing Vietnam's naval capabilities," it added.





Meanwhile, Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang, who is officially on a visit to India from June 18 to 19, held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday to further boost the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam.





Vietnam's minister will during his stay, also undertake a cultural visit to Agra.





Yesterday, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam laid a wreath at National War Memorial here.





Earlier, Giang called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, said a press release by President's Secretariat on Monday.





Welcoming General Giang and his delegation to India, the President said that India and Vietnam share a rich history of civilizational and cultural linkages spanning over 2000 years.





She added that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision.





President Murmu noted that the India-Vietnam 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.





She said that bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of this partnership. She was happy to note that the India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises.







